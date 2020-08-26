A community prayer event has been set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 for Hiawatha schools.
Earlier this spring, a community event was scheduled to pray for the Hiawatha Community Hospital staff and those participating met in a parking lot nearby, turned on our flashers and spent time praying for the workers on the front lines.
The front line has moved into our school buildings.
Community members are encouraged to meet and pray for school staff at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The district has approved the use of the elementary, middle, and high school parking lots. Those who want to participate are encouraged to meet at 7 p.m. at the school of choice, remain in vehicle, turn on your flashers, and pray for this new front line.
Including in prayer are those who have chosen remote learning, or other homeschooling options.
