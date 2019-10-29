The Community Soup Lunch at Fairview is set for Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Community Center.
On the menu is chili, chicken noodle, potato, Santa Fe and/or cauliflower soup as well as relishes, desserts and beverages from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a freewill donation. Proceeds will go toward providing winter coats, gloves and hats for area children.
Join the worship service from 10-11 a.m.
