In Luke chapter 10, Jesus relates the story of the Good Samaritan and in the story, we find a man who had been attacked and left for dead. A priest and a Levite both passed by due to their own concern for their purity and then a Samaritan, who was considered half-Jew and half-gentile, stopped to help the man, then put him on his animal and took him to get him help. He paid the bill and left the man in the care of the innkeeper and told him if he spent more than he had left he would pay him when he returned.
Jesus asked those listening “Who was a neighbor to the man?” and they replied, “The man who had compassion on him.”
The priest and the Levite were passionate people about their standing with God according to the purity rules of the Law. We know from other accounts in the Gospels that the religious people of the day were passionate about the parts of the Old Testament that they thought secured their place with God. Their religious standing meant more to them than helping someone in need.
The Samaritan didn’t know how the man felt about Samaritans and he didn’t care. The Samaritan didn’t know the man’s politics and he didn’t care. The Samaritan didn’t know anything about the man, except that he was in need and that he could help him. He had compassion on him.
Various events of the past few days and weeks have brought lots of animosity and hateful rhetoric to the surface against Christians and the church. In some places there are actual attacks against Christian organizations because of the stand taken on these issues.
Our response must be compassionate. Arguing on social media will not be productive and almost certainly won’t change anyone’s mind. We can be completely right in our stance on a subject but if we do not have the right attitude towards those who disagree with us then there is zero chance we will even be heard let alone convincing.
We have the Fruit of the Spirit for a reason and in times like these, we must find it within ourselves to utilize the love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control supplied by the Holy Spirit at work in our lives.
Furthermore, in Ecclesiastes 3 we find “a time be silent and a time to speak”. Pray for wisdom to know the difference. We must be compassionate to our neighbors and there is no loophole that allows anything more or less.
