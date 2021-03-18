A new ministry is bringing new opportunities for local people to connect with God.
Ryan and Jamie Van Peursem, of Hiawatha, recently started Catch 5:9 Ministry, which offers three aspects of ministry with the ultimate goal to glorify God.
Ryan and Jamie launched their life and love of ministry many years ago. Ryan got his start by leading a ministry for college students while living in Pittsburg in 2005, while Jamie was a volunteer at church camps while going through high school and college. After getting married, they moved to Bethany, Mo., where they began youth ministry work in 2008.
In 2013, Ryan and Jamie moved to Hiawatha, where Ryan worked part time as a youth pastor as well as part time as a hospice chaplain. Since then, Ryan began offering pulpit supply and interim pastor work, while Jamie began her career as a kindergarten teacher at Hiawatha Elementary School.
After a recent employment with the video department at Rainbow Communications, Ryan decided it was time to devote his energies to a ministry that has been in his heart for many years. He left Rainbow's full-time position, but noted that he may be a fill in videographer from time to time, but needed the time and energy to devote to Catch 5:9.
The name “Catch 5:9” comes from a few places. First off, Ryan said, it’s a reference to Luke 5:9, when Peter and his friends offer a catch of fish right after Jesus asks them to be fishers of men.
“Peter is not the most smart or talented, but God used him,” Ryan said. “Like me, I’m not the smartest or most talented, but God uses me.”
Another reference for Catch 5:9 is a memory from Ryan’s childhood. He said his father was a busy guy and the way they connected was by playing catch in the yard.
“No matter how busy his day was, he would still play catch with us,” he said. “I relate this to Jesus – he was busy and always makes time for us in prayer.”
Ryan said it’s also in memory of his daughter, Summer, who died 11 years ago. She was 5-pounds, 9 ounces when she was born.
“It’s kind of neat how it all worked out,” he said.
Catch 5:9 will be a ministry that involves both himself and Jamie. Currently, they have started their ministry with 3-minute devotional videos every Wednesday on their website www.catch59ministry.com. They will be offering grief ministry and counseling as well and he wanted to offer both his perspective and that of Jamie’s after what they have gone through. Ryan noted that counseling after the death of their daughter saved his marriage.
“At the time, we talked about starting our own ministry, to see what we could do to help others,” he said. “What would that ministry look like if it wasn’t tied to a church?”
The three-part ministry involves a focus on individual care, connecting with people and encouraging each other during difficult times.
“Sometimes people just need someone to listen, someone to trust,” he said.
Ryan said the second part of the ministry focuses on public speaking engagements – which could include speakers for Sunday morning services, a retreat or church camp or other event.
The third thing that Catch 5:9 wants to offer is through online encouragement, through the daily devotionals and weekly video bible studies.
Ryan said there is no charge for their counseling services and bible studies offered on their website. There is an opportunity to donate to those services if people are able to.
“We didn’t want finances to be a hindrance to helping people,” he said.
Ryan will continue to work part-time as a baseball coach for Hiawatha High School and also drives a school bus for activities for the school district. In addition, he offers play-by-play for Highland Community College athletics. He is currently an interim pastor at Zion Lutheran Church.
The Van Peursems have four daughters here on earth – Autumn, Hope, Emary and Ariel – along with a daughter, Summer, and a son, Jesse, who are both in heaven. Read more about their story on the website www.catch59ministry.com , where you can find out other information about their ministries. Contact Ryan and Jamie at (785) 288-0975 or by email at catch5.9ministry@gmail.com.
