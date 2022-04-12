Conscience Contact, the local Narcotics Anonymous chapter, has announced a special potluck and speaker event for May 5.
The event will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library meeting room, 431 Oregon.
There will be a potluck meal and a special speaker.
In addition, Conscience Contact will be meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the library. Anyone with questions can call 785-741-2943.
