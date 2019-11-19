On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Nemaha County Democrats gathered for their last meeting of the year; they will reconvene on their regular schedule of the third Saturday of the month on Jan. 18. Meetings are held at the annex of the Seneca Public Library at 10 a.m..
JoLene Bloom, chair, announced that Michelle De La Isla, current mayor of Topeka, is filing for the Second District US House of Representatives, currently held by Steve Watkins and challenged by Republican Jake LaTurner, Kansas State Treasurer.
As 2020 unfolds, Democratic candidates will be invited to Nemaha County for individual meet and greets. At this time, those running for 2020 election positions are three individuals for the US Senate seat, vacated by retiring Pat Roberts: Dr. Barbara Bollier, current Kansas Senator and retired anesthesiologist from Mission Hills; Usha Reddi, educator and city council member and former mayor of Manhattan; and Robert Tillman, an officer of the court in Wichita.
The group evaluated the Oct. 23 dinner at The Willows at which State Democratic Chair Vicki Hiatt, Shawnee Mission; Second US District Chair Sherri Grogan, Leavenworth County, and Jim Swim, Kansas Caucus of County Chairs (Kc3) of Marysville, addressed the group in addition to candidates Reddi and Tillman.
In addition to meet and greets, the county Democrats will hold a primary dinner in late June and a general election dinner in late October 2020 as part of their mission statement to inform voters of political issues and candidates.
The Kansas Democratic Presidential Primary will no longer involve a caucus for selection of the Kansas selection. Instead, all registered Democrats will receive information through the US Mail on March 9 as to the process which will allow them to vote their preference in the Presidential race. Citizens will have two alternatives in voting: 1) by April 24 with mailed-in ballots or 2) on May 2 by appearing at a polling site to cast their ballots. The ballots will have all candidates listed, and the Democrats will make preferential selections of all candidates from their first choice through the list to their last choice.
The polling place for Nemaha, Doniphan, Brown, and Marshall Counties will be the meal site at Terrace Heights from 10-4 p.m. in Seneca. If a selected candidate does not receive 15% of the ballots cast, then that name will be removed, and the voters’ second preference will be chosen. This will be repeated until one candidate has the majority of all Democratic votes cast.
In other business, the group discussed the success of the Democrats’ booth for Community in the Park in September and the intent to participate in 2020. Also, the group intends to contact high school juniors and seniors of Nemaha County schools through the principals in the spring; students will be encouraged to register to vote and participate in the Aug. 4 and Nov. 3 elections.
Washington Days, the annual meeting of Kansas Democrats, will occur at the Ramada Inn in Topeka on Friday and Saturday, March 6-7. The county group intends to participate in July parades in Centralia, Sabetha, and Seneca as well as to continue to invite county residents to register to vote and to serve as precinct committee men and women.
Individuals, interested in the local Democratic party, can contact JoLene Rae Bloom at jolener@rainbowtel.net or call (785) 336-3641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.