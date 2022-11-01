A Hiawatha couple recently fabricated and installed a new metal foot bridge at the Highland Cemetery in memory of Deloris Ripple.
Charlie and Caicey Baird said that Harold and Deloris Ripple were their neighbors for more than 45 years and recently Charlie said he had the honor of being a pall bearer for Deloris' funeral.
"We built this bridge to improve access into the cemetery, but more as a lasting memory of Deloris, who was born and raised in Highland," Charlie Baird said. "It wasn't until after construction that we learned that Deloris' parents and late husband, Bob Hathhorn, are interred there."
Baird said they also learned the cemetery will be the final resting place for her children - Debbie Hathhorn Wright, Steve Hathhorn and wife Marla and niece Connie Parker.
"It makes us proud to know that this will be a lasting memory not only to Deloris, but to all of her family."
Baird said when they started the project, they had no idea how many people and businesses would become involved before its completion. The Bairds wanted to acknowledge them for their many acts of kindness and generosity: to Mitch Romine of Carl's Body Shop for donating urethane paint for the deck of the bridge; Colby Knudson, Travis Blanton and all Bestway Ag employees for beautifully powder-coating the hand railings; Rock Ridge Steel Co., of Elwood for supplying metal materials and "The Boys of Brown County" for the wonderful memorial sign that will serve a lasting reminder of Deloris Ripple to anyone who crosses her bridge.
"Initially, I had the idea to construct this bridge," he said. "However, after reading Deloris' obituary and learning what a giving and involved lady she was throughout her life, followed by all the conversations with her family, I have no doubt that Deloris whispered the idea to me. She was a lovely neighbor and we will miss her."
