I have always loved the first chapter of Genesis. It opens up so many theological windows. It introduces the concept of the Holy Spirit being the wind that hovers over the face of the deep at the beginning of creation. It also tells us that God created human beings in God’s image, male and female God created them. (Genesis 1:26-27)
That should tell us something about how we are made. The psalmist recognizes how we are made. He says, “I will praise you [God], for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” (Psalm 139:14) Every person is a fearfully and wonderfully made creation of the hands of God. We are not all the same because God loves diversity. Yet, even though we are not the same, we have all been created in the image of an awesome God. That should give us some self-confidence, not pride because we think we are great, but awe to think that the key to God is locked somewhere within us – that the image of God is in us. And that makes us sacred temples that house a part of God.
The reason Deuteronomy 5:8 tells us that we are to have no idols (one of the Ten Commandments) is because nothing can represent God completely. If we were to create something to represent God, it would be a feeble attempt to do what God has already done. God created something to represent God – us. The image of God is within us. And when we don’t let the glory of God, that image of God, shine through us, we sin. Unfortunately, we don’t seem to be able to let the glory of God shine through us, so yes, we are sinners. There is only one person who has been able to live his life completely as the image of God, and that person is Jesus Christ. (2Corinthians 4:4) Jesus is the only one to live without sin. As Christians, we strive to live as he did, because we know that the image of God shone through his life, and we want it to shine through ours as well. May God bless our striving to live up to the image of God that God imparted to each of us.
