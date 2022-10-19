Stair

Pastor Ron Stair

I have always loved the first chapter of Genesis. It opens up so many theological windows. It introduces the concept of the Holy Spirit being the wind that hovers over the face of the deep at the beginning of creation. It also tells us that God created human beings in God’s image, male and female God created them. (Genesis 1:26-27)

That should tell us something about how we are made. The psalmist recognizes how we are made. He says, “I will praise you [God], for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” (Psalm 139:14) Every person is a fearfully and wonderfully made creation of the hands of God. We are not all the same because God loves diversity. Yet, even though we are not the same, we have all been created in the image of an awesome God. That should give us some self-confidence, not pride because we think we are great, but awe to think that the key to God is locked somewhere within us – that the image of God is in us. And that makes us sacred temples that house a part of God.

