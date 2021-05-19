Critical Race Theory (CRT) is the number one threat today to racial harmony in our nation. While its supporters claim that it exposes and helps to heal the wounds of systemic racism in the USA, it, in practice, actually adds a huge chunk to the division and disapproval of one race for another. CRT actually defines all Americans with white skin to be racists and all darker skin Americans to be victims who can’t possibly succeed in this “racist” country without help from people like them.
I began educating myself about a year ago on the topic of “Critical Race Theory” and hope that citizens of Brown County will do the same. CRT says emphatically that the United States of America was not founded by honest Europeans seeking liberty and freedom of religion, but by greedy, racist Whites wanting a safe place to get rich by having black slaves doing whatever needed to ensure their richness. I am in no way denying the injustices of slavery and discrimination inflicted on Native Americans, Blacks and other people of color. It is because of our foundation, “all men are created equal”, that some of these wrongs have been and continue to be righted. CRT has taken by storm universities and liberal-leaning public schools and churches over the last few years. I’m hoping that the good people of Brown County will get ahead of the curve and stop CRT from being taught in our public schools when liberal politicians and the National Education Association (NEA) begin applying pressure on us to include it in our public schools’ curriculum.
As a 76-year-old black man, I have seen a bit of racism here and there (not being allowed into restaurants as a boy; knowing that my father could not join the mechanic’s union nor be paid as a mechanic even though he worked as a mechanic, etc.) But I can honestly say that many major improvements in race relationships and in racial equality have happened in my lifetime. CRT leaders such as Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic say “NO! Nothing has changed and nothing will change!” They say the whole country (meaning all white Americans) are and forever will be racist! They say that Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry and LaBron James are victims who can’t make it in this “racist” country. They would have said to Dr. Ben Carson-- the renowned black neurosurgeon who was the first surgeon to successfully separate conjoined twins, connected at their heads, and the first surgeon to successfully remove a complete, diseased brain hemisphere from the other healthy hemisphere— as a young boy, “you’ll never make it in this white supremacist country . . . that is, unless people like us Critical Race Theory people are running the country and universities.”
CRT supporters are very political. They want socialist leaders (which they have now) in the White House. Joe and Kamala are avid supporters of CRT. They like the fact that CRT would keep the races divided and keep the black voting bloc dependent on a liberal White House to protect them from all these “racist whites.”
CRT leaders believe that the most important factor that determines your opportunities in this “evil” country is the color or your skin. If you are dark, you’re a doomed victim. If white, you’re a racist. I don’t buy that! We just sent “congrats” to my son Benjamin who just graduated last Sunday with an MBA. The remarkable thing about this is that Dr. Benjamin completed studies for this degree while working full time as a surgeon. Neither he nor I feel like victims of a very “racist” country. Even with its flaws, we’re privileged to live in the greatest country on earth!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.