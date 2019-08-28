Sept. 1, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wade F Reynolds, son of Paul and Jolene Reynolds of Fairview, will officially retire from the United States Navy after completing over 33 years on active duty.
CWO5 Reynolds was born in Emporia and grew up in Fairview. He is a 1985 graduate of Hiawatha High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on 2 June 1986. Upon graduation from Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, IL he reported to Basic Enlisted Submarine School with follow on orders to Yeoman “A” School in Meridian, MS. His first assignment in Charleston, SC was to the submarine USS LEWIS & CLARK (SSBN 644) (GOLD) in 1986. While in Charleston he also served on the submarines USS JAMES K. POLK (SSBN 645) (BLUE) and USS GEORGE BANCROFT (SSBN 643) (GOLD). In 1993 he transferred to Naval Nuclear Power Training Unit, Orlando, FL. Wade transferred to the USS SAN FRANCISCO (SSN 711) at Pearl Harbor, HI in 1996 where he was promoted to Chief Yeoman in September 1997. Upon his transfer to Navy Personnel Command, Millington, TN in 1999 he became the Submarine Yeoman Detailer. During his time here he was promoted to Senior Chief Yeoman in May 2000 and commissioned to Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CWO2) in March 2002.
After his commissioning, he reported to Destroyer Squadron FIFTEEN located in Yokosuka, Japan. Wade remained in Yokosuka with additional assignments to Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the aircraft carrier USS KITTY HAWK (CV 63). In 2008 CWO3 Reynolds transferred to Naval Air Forces, San Diego, CA. In 2012 CWO4 Reynolds transferred to Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy. Following this tour he reported to Naval Air Technical Data and Engineering Service Center, San Diego, CA in 2015. He was promoted to CWO5 in January 2016 and reported for his terminal assignment at Navy Personnel Command in October 2016.
His awards include: Meritorious Service Medal (2 awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (9 awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2 awards), Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation (7 awards), Navy “E” Ribbon (4 awards), Navy Expeditionary Medal, Navy Good Conduct Medal (4 awards), National Defense Service Medal (2 awards), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (9 awards), Navy & Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon (9 awards), Rifle Marksmanship Medal, and Pistol Marksmanship Medal.
Wade is currently living in Naples, Italy where his wife, Injee, is employed by the U.S. Navy.
