Doniphan West High School basketball is two games into the season and have two more on the schedule this week.
The Mustangs' season opened at home on Thursday, Dec. 5, hosting Washington County. The only Mustang team to get the win was the junior varsity girls with a score of 41-32.
The varsity girls got off to a slow start and had to play catch up the rest of the game. Even though they tied it up late in the game, the Lady Mustangs fell 45-55.
The young Mustang boys team, without a senior and just two juniors, came up winless for the night. The junior varsity boys came close, losing 43-48, and the varsity lost 27-56.
The Mustangs played at Kansas City Christian on Saturday, Dec. 7, and both varsity teams and the boys junior varsity claimed the wins. The junior varsity girls did not play. Scores were JV boys 29-20, varsity girls 60-15, and varsity boys 31-28.
