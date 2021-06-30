This Sunday is Independence Day, a national holiday that celebrates the Declaration of Independence of the colonies from English rule in 1776. It is the birth of this nation, and many have fought and died for the freedoms we still enjoy today as Americans.
If you are a Christian, I would like to encourage you to celebrate your personal independence day-the day you asked Jesus Christ into your life. You could also call it your dependence day because it is the day you became dependent on God and your fellow believers.
John 15:5 I am the vine, you are the branches. He
who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit;
for without Me you can do nothing.
The same way a branch relies on the vine and the roots, we as believers in Christ rely on Him to supply us with all we need to be fruitful. We desire to live a life in Christ that makes a difference in this world and shows all in our lives that we have life in Christ alone. We recently planted hydrangeas in our flower bed and they rely on good soil, water and sunshine to live and reveal their beauty. We took a trip and for a number of days they were not watered. We came home to find them almost dead and shriveled up. Due to their dependence on us to water them, they did not look like they should and needed help-we are no different.
Proverbs speaks of the “fear of the Lord” and the “knowledge of the Holy One” and how “by me (God) your days will be multiplied, and years of life will be added to you.” (Proverbs 9:10-11)
Furthermore, we also need to declare our dependence on fellow believers. We need each other and the love we experience in the family of God is vital to our lives. We depend on them for prayer that will help us in our walk with God. For the sake of space, I encourage you to read Romans 12:9-21 to see how Paul admonishes us to depend on one another.
In 1776, when the signers of the Declaration of Independence signed the document, I am sure they realized the gravity of what they were doing. The reliance they were about to need on God and on each other had to have been a real part of what they knew was coming. You and I need God and we need each other every day as we continue our journey to Heaven.
