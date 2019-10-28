On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Nemaha County Democrats held their annual fall dinner at The Willows. Among those present were US Senate candidates Usha Reddi of Manhattan and Robert Tillman, Wichita. A third, Dr. Barbara Bollier, Mission Hills, was unable to attend because of KS Senate work on the expansion of Medicaid.
The enthusiastic crowd learned of the candidates’ reasons for replacing retiring Pat Roberts. Usha Reddi is a recent Mayor of Manhattan and is serving on the city council at this time; she is an elementary teacher of students with emotional and mental disabilities. As such, she is interested in curbing the harm that US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has done in eroding financial support and programs for public schools. Generally, Reddi wlll strive to develop programs, create working budgets, and deliver what is needed for improvement of communities for children and adults by working with colleagues to provide for safe, healthy, economically successful environments that make the most of our country’s potentials.
Robert Tillman is an officer of the court with a background of private and government positions that include a social service and legal career. He has been a candidate for the US House, District 4 recently. Tillman favors legalizing marijuana and believes that he can represent Kansans in their best interests.
Other guests at the meeting were State Chair of the Kansas Democratic Party, Vicki Hiatt; Second Congressional District Chair, Sherri Grogan who is the chair of Leavenworth County; and Marshall County Chair Jim Swim who also serves as Chair of the Kansas County Chairs’ Caucus (KC3). Each spoke of the responsibilities in these capacities at the different tiers of the Kansas Democratic Party.
In addition to the delicious meal by The Willows, attendees participated in a raffle, won by Elmer and Alice Lackey, and two auctions in which Ray Schmitz and Steve Lukert took the highest bids.
For 2019, the last regular meeting of the Nemaha County Democrats will occur Saturday, November 16 at the Seneca Public Library at 10:00 A.M. Anyone may attend and, if interested, can contact county chair JoLene Rae Bloom at jolener@rainbowtel.net.
Everyone is encouraged to participate in the November 5 city council and school board elections. Citizens need to register to vote by using technology at KSVotes.com or by visiting the court house.
In March 2020, all registered Democrats will receive ballots in the mail for the US Presidential Primary or will be able to vote May 2 at the Terrace Heights meal site from 10 AM to 4 PM. The Presidential Primary will involve ranking the registered candidates in Kansas by preference. A candidate will need to receive 15 percent of the vote to be supported by Kansas delegates to the National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 13-16, 2020.
