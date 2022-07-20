Having just gone through 4th of July, I wondered about all of the events that took place nationwide. Such dignity and decorum was given to the day. Such reverence and honor are given to the day because it matters. Things that matter deserve dignity and decorum. And since there is nothing of more value than a human person, how much dignity should be given?
You were probably told as a child “be kind” or “treat others like you would like to be treated”. Those aren’t just empty tropes or cowardly ideas so we can all just get along. We encourage those things because there is nothing on this earth more important to God than a human person. Not the environment, not animals, not credit scores, and not even angels! Saint Paul says in Hebrews 2 that it was not angels that Jesus came to redeem but humanity. In the eyes of God, you are more important even than His angels! Angels are not created in His image, angels are not redeemed by His blood, angels are not given faith, angels will not be raised on the Last Day. You will. You are those who are created in the image of God, redeemed by His blood, and raised on the last day. It was for you that Jesus died and rose.
This is why there is nothing more important to God than a human person and therefore nothing that deserves more dignity and decorum. We treat children like a waste of money and the elderly like a burden. We take better care of puppies than people and get more upset if someone kills a lion than a person. We have been educated by a world that is no longer filled with philanthropists—lovers of mankind— but misanthropists: those who hate mankind. Humans are talked about as parasitic, overpopulated, able to be bought and sold, and a scourge on the planet.
Regardless of the ability, or talent, or education, or money that a person has, there is nothing that deserves more dignity than a person. From womb to tomb, from conception to natural death, every person deserves dignity and respect. This is why society used to at least try to be polite. This is why men acted like men and women acted like women. This is why people would at least try to dress decently when going out in public. This is why no cost was spared to preserve the family and keep marriages intact. Because people matter to God so they should matter to us.
So let us repent for every contribution we have made to living an undignified life or not treating those around us with the dignity that befits those for whom God Himself died. If a nation deserves such dignity and decorum on July 4th, how much more a human being?
