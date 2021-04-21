The National Honor Society (NHS) announced that Brenna Diller, a high school senior at Hiawatha High School and member of NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. Diller was chosen from nearly 10,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education.
Since 1946, more than $19 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).
In the 100 years since NHS was founded in 1921, members have been making a difference in their schools and communities, and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.
Brenna is a hard-working, self-motivated young lady who strives for academic excellence. She is an involved student leader who is committed to service and positively affects our school culture. Our NHS chapter is so proud that Brenna has been recognized nationally for her accomplishments. -
Kylee Reschke, Teacher
At Hiawatha High School, Brenna Diller has served in Student Council as the student body president, Kansas Association for Youth as the vice-president, National Honor Society as the secretary, and varsity volleyball and dance team as a captain. For the past two years, she has participated in powerlifting and earned three state titles in March. Not only is she athletically involved, but she is also musically inclined as she is a part of the Headliners Show Choir and has held many leadership roles like being a dance captain and alto section leader. She also has been involved in the community by volunteering for Hiawatha Parks and Recreation and was a part of the group that was recognized as the Volunteers of the Year. She is an assistant teacher for Stacie's Dance Academy as well as participating in many bell and vocal choirs at her home church. This fall, she will attend Ottawa University to study Exercise Science with an emphasis in Pre-Allied Health and minor in Leadership and Management while playing volleyball.
For more information about the NHS, the scholarship, and the 2021 recipients, visit www.nhs.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.