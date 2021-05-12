Hiawatha senior Brenna Diller was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood, International.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic education organization which was founded in 1859 with the mission of promoting education opportunities for women and friendship as the cornerstone. The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada. The competitive STAR scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
Chapter HU, P.E.O. in Hiawatha was organized in 1977. Ruby Knudson and Hazel Steely, of Hiawatha, are charter members of the local chapter. Former recipients of STAR Scholarships are Jada Rosa and Madison Gilbert.
This fall, Diller will attend Ottawa University to study Exercise Science with an emphasis in Pre-Allied Health and minor in Leadership and Management and will play volleyball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.