Growing up, my mom always had jobs for us kids to do around the house. It usually consisted of washing the dishes and taking out the trash. However the most dreaded job that any of us ever got was cleaning the garden.
Because my siblings and I could never agree on who had to clean the garden, my mom came up with the good idea to draw your job out of a cup. Initially, I thought this was a good idea until the third time in a row I drew the same job — Cleaning the Garden.
Since I was a kid, gardening has remained one of my most dreaded tasks. That is… until the past few years. Why the change of heart?
I’m now a dad.
My 8-year-old daughter Emary has developed a green thumb over the past few years and now enjoys planting different types of fruit plants. But in order for this to happen, she needs help from time to time. This is where I come in.
Now don’t get me wrong, I still don’t like getting down in the dirt and picking the weeds, but seeing the joy on her face makes it all worth it.
As I think about this, I can’t help but think about how much more pleasure I get when I take myself out of the equation.
Philippians 2 says this…
Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind regard one another as more important than yourselves.
Jesus exemplified this better than anyone. He was willing to get down and dirty in order to show love to everyone.
We see this…
In John 9, where Jesus plays in the mud while healing a blind guy.
In John 13, when we see him washing the disciples feet
And again while wearing a crown of thorns on his way to the cross.
Over and over in scripture we see Jesus’ example of selfless love.
With that being said, let’s make this our challenge this week. Look for some way that you can live selflessly and live out Jesus’ example of dirty love
