Doane University in Crete, Neb., has 261 students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. Students must achieve a minimum 3.7 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and hold 12 graded hours to qualify for this academic distinction.
The following are area students who appeared on Doane University’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List:
Falls City, Neb.: Henry Arnold, Senior, Sacred Heart High School; Emerson Keithley, Junior, Sacred Heart High School; Noah Milam, Sophomore, Falls City High School.
