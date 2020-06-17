CRETE, Neb. - Doane University is proud to announce 291 students who have been named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students must achieve a minimum 3.7 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and hold 12 graded hours to qualify for this academic distinction.
The following are area students who appeared on Doane University's Spring 2020 Dean's List:
Falls City, Neb.: Emerson Keithley, JR, Sacred Heart High School; Noah Milam, JR, Falls City High School
Rulo, Neb.: Haylee Heits, JR, Sacred Heart High School
