Women of all ages are invited to “Doing Good,” a DVD-based Bible Study on the Book of Titus by Chip Ingram beginning Jan. 15.
This 8-week course reveals what can happen when Christians actually live like Christians. Each week includes 15-20 min. video teaching, some time to “talk it over” and about 20 minutes worth of optional homework. Study Guides ($7.50 while supply lasts) can be reserved, and have the benefit of an individual online code with each purchase for viewing the video teaching segments at your convenience. Sessions are held weekly on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
It doesn't matter if you've never been to church, or if you belong to a different church family. What does matter is that women of all ages, from every walk of life, can be shoulder-to-shoulder as we realize that inspiration comes from hearing God’s Word; motivation grows by discussing God’s Word; and transportation occurs when you study it for yourself.
For more information or to request resources, please contact Lora Brobst at (785) 288-0445 or brobst@rainbowtel.net, or go to Facebook: Women's Bible Study Hiawatha, KS.
