The Hiawatha Area Ministerial Alliance and the Ministerial Association of Horton are working together with the Jingle Bell Ride committee to make sure food is included as part of the community response to Brown County families in need.
In the past, these groups provided food for up to 200 families. In keeping with the concept of helping families maintain their dignity, organizers have worked out a simple menu for a holiday meal with a plan to purchase food and fill grocery sacks for each family.
It is estimated this will cost between $5,000 and $7,000. Anyone wanting to help donate toward this effort, send the donation to Hiawatha Area Ministerial Alliance, c/o Father Dan Gardner, 800 Hiawatha Ave, Hiawatha, KS 66434-1939 by Dec. 7.
