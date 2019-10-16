The Doniphan County Historical Society will host “Researching Your Home and the People Who Lived There,” a presentation and discussion by Diana Staresinic-Deane at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Fanning Church, 1548 Highway 7, Highland. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.
Researching a property — whether an old home, a new business, or a section of pastureland — can do more than tell us the history of a space; it can also help us build a human connection to the people who came before us and the history they experienced. This presentation helps participants consider creative ways to study documents and assemble a meaningful narrative with information found through research.
Diana Staresinic-Deane is the Executive Director of the Franklin County Historical Society and the Old Depot Museum in Ottawa.
“New researchers will feel empowered to take their first researching steps,” said Staresinic-Dean. “Researchers who have been stymied by a dead end might just find the bread crumbs they need to progress.”
“Researching Your Home and the People Who Lived There” is part of Humanities Kansas's Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations and workshops designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.
For more information about “Researching Your Home and the People Who Lived There”in contact the Doniphan County Historical Society president Jason Midyette (785) 988-0796 or visit their Facebook page.
Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. Since 1972, our pioneering programming, grants, and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights. Together with our partners and supporters, we inspire all Kansans to draw on history, literature, ethics, and culture to enrich their lives and serve the communities and state we all proudly call home. Visit humanitieskansas.org.
