Between celebrations. We love to wave our palm branches on Palm Sunday. We love to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday; but…there was an awful lot of suffering, of pain, of hatred, between these 2 events.
Someone once said to me “It is too morbid to focus upon the suffering of Jesus.” Yes, it is. It is morbid, it is horrendous, it is ugly. It is not nor was it ever a “pretty picture.” Jesus was forsaken, lied about, spit upon, beaten, crucified by the very people He died for. If we skip over this part of The Story, we are not considering His Suffering for us. We are writing something like a fairy tale.
Granted, there was, there IS a “Happy Ever” but we must not forget the price He paid, for us. He took upon Himself the sin of all the world, every sin that occurred and will ever occur…If you skip this part, I do not believe you can say you believe in Him. I do not believe you can say that He died for you. When we forget He could have stopped it all, but it was God’s Perfect Will , we do not believe in Him. We are making Him into who we want Him to be. If these things do not cause us pain, sorrow, then we are not believing nor are we loving Him.
When hatred grows among us so deeply that we blame others for every little inconvenience, we are not living as He lived. When we are more consumed with politics, with personal agendas, than with the Holy Son of God, we have a huge problem. I see that all around us. Oh, the complaints about the price of gas…seriously…and the blaming. God gave to us His Son, and how do we treat Him? What is most important in our lives? Look back at things you have posted on social media. Think back on conversations. How much of your life is given to thinking about, considering, loving our suffering Savior?
Often in our prayers, we say, “Gimme’ Gimme.’ Seriously, if you think you don’t, listen to yourself, your thoughts. Upon that horrible cross, in such physical, emotional, and spiritual pain, Jesus prayed, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” This makes our selfish prayers seem rather sickening, doesn’t it?
Think of the things you have complained about today, in your really good life…the price of gas? The masks? Covid-19? Prices at Walmart? The time it takes for something to arrive that you have ordered? The rain? The basketball games? We complain about where we live, even the wonderful country in which we live.
Look at Jesus’, bloodied, wounded Body upon the cross. How many of us give Him a thought? Oh, perhaps you might read a quick devotion that might mention Him. But, how much time do you spend thanking Him? Yes, you might tag His Name on the end of a prayer, but have you ever noticed how often His Holy Name is spoken quickly? Almost, like it’s “Good Luck.” Are we like the disciples, the men who deserted Him when He was arrested for fear for themselves? Or are we like the faithful women who remained; who followed to the tomb; who went first of all on Easter morning to complete their task.
Do you hear much about the women? We love our crosses, but do we think of Him upon the cross? He is no longer there, but He was, and we must not forget that. To see Jesus upon the cross makes us uncomfortable. We need to be uncomfortable! We need to feel pain, and compassion, revulsion…love. Is it any wonder that we so deeply neglect our dear Savior? Is it any wonder school, sports, vacation, etc. etc. comes before church? We can worship any place, but do we?
Let’s remember that those who cried out “Hosanna” and waved palm branches, soon cried out, “Crucify Him!” Get a Bible or Google about what happened after the Triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Jesus chose to go there, because He knew what would happen there. Because He loves you. Because you can never be good enough to have your sins forgiven. Don’t forget that. Don’t forget Him. Thank You, dearest Lord Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.