When I was in high school, I listened to all different kinds of music and in each genre, I has a specific band or artist that I enjoyed the most. When I was a senior in high school, my favorite country artist was a guy by the name of Travis Tritt. Now, I was not a huge concert-goer, but Travis Tritt just so happened to be in the area and a radio station was giving away two front row tickets. The problem is, in order to win this contest, you had to be the 102nd caller. Growing up, I had a tendency of being pretty lucky so I gave it a shot. I called and called, over and over, most of the time getting the busy signal. Finally, I got through, I was caller #78. So I called again and again, but couldn’t get through. I was pretty sure that the contest was up, but just in case, I gave it one last dial. As my call was going through, I heard the DJ come on the radio that I had playing in the background, I heard him say, “You are caller #99, You are caller #100, You are caller #101. Then, just at that time, I heard the ring on the other end of my phone call. The next thing I heard was the DJ telling me that I had just won two front row tickets. Boy was I excited, after giving the radio station my information, I called my brother and told him that we were going to the Travis Tritt concert and sitting in the front row.
As I look back on that now, I can’t help but grin. I called several times to a radio station, for the chance to sit in the front row of a concert, listening to a guy sing songs to thousands of people.
So many things had to line up for me to experience that, it’s amazing.
But what is more amazing is this...
Having front row seats to a Travis Tritt concert is nothing compared to my prayer life.
I can do it any time of the day, any day of the week, any day of the year. It can pray for 2 minutes, 20 minutes, or 2 hours and it doesn’t cost extra. I can do it in my room, on a walk, or on my way to a meeting. And best of all, I get to talk with the same God that knit me together in my mother’s womb.
Often times I take my prayer life for granted, but when you sit back and think about it, Prayer time with God is far superior than any other experience you can have in this world (Even a Travis Tritt Concert). So as you go into your prayer time today, remember how awesome of an experience it is and cherish your time in prayer.
