“Tis old yet ever new,” begins the refrain of a hymn about the history of salvation by William A. Williams. “Tis old yet ever new” also sums up the American feast of Thanksgiving which we will be celebrating this coming week. In origin almost four centuries old, it is the story of families celebrating their first meal after having survived the harsh winter with the help and hospitality of the Native Americans who befriended them. Families celebrating the love, help and companionship of each other and caring friends... this “old” story is ever new as we gather every year to remember and give thanks for the many blessings we have received from God.
And while this Thanksgiving is a very unprecedented one, we have an obligation to live into the newness of this season. While many have been isolated from the family unit during this time of pandemic and will spend this Thanksgiving not surrounded by the them as well, God has allowed for us to have fresh and “new” insights and “new”beginning in our “old” family relationships. As we take time to reflect the Thanksgiving message, let us live into the “new” opportunities God is presenting us right now.
As St. Paul reminds us in his letter to the Thessalonians, “Let us give thanks always.” For each Thanksgiving is ever new. As a nation, we remember and give thanks for those who put themselves in harm’s way in order that we may have freedom, those whose life remains just a memory. As we stop to give thanks, we are aware of those who are most vulnerable: those caught in the trap of human trafficking, especially orphans who have no one to care for them and those who have no home to go to at the end of the day. These are the realities we are called to face each day. As disciples of Christ who have been blessed with 10,000 and more reasons to be thankful this season, let us remember to share our blessings with those that are less fortunate. In Matthew’s gospel, we hear these words reminding us of our clarion call this Thanksgiving season. “Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the Kingdom prepared for you from the creation of the world. For I was hungry, and you fed me. I was thirsty, and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me into your home. I was naked, and you gave me clothing. I was sick, and you cared for me. I was in prison, and you visited me.’“Then these righteous ones will reply, ‘Lord, when did we ever see you hungry and feed you? Or thirsty and give you something to drink? Or a stranger and show you hospitality? Or naked and give you clothing? When did we ever see you sick or in prison and visit you?’
“And the King will say, ‘I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me!’
My prayer is that you will spend time acknowledge the goodness and blessings of the Almighty in our lives this week, but also find ways to share that goodness with those that need to hear it, feel it, and experience it the most.
