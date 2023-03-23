Pastor Ian Kinney

Pastor Ian Kinney

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through him, and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life,[a] and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. John 1

In Him was Life. Easter is the celebration of the Resurrection of Christ. It is the celebration of the Death and Resurrection of God. Where Christ came to give us Life and give it abundantly. But not “life” in some abstract theoretical way. But He came to give us His life. Where there on the cross, Jesus swallowed up Death and destroyed it forever. It was like this divine bait-n-switch where Jesus took our human flesh and blood and skin and bones. He took on our life and convinced Death to swallow Him up. And it did. There at 31 latitude, 35 longitude, at 3pm on 33 AD, God died. Not pretending, not for a show, but God actually died. Yet death could not hold Him. There on the Cross, Death thought it took a man, but face to face met God.

