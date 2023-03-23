In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through him, and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life,[a] and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. John 1
In Him was Life. Easter is the celebration of the Resurrection of Christ. It is the celebration of the Death and Resurrection of God. Where Christ came to give us Life and give it abundantly. But not “life” in some abstract theoretical way. But He came to give us His life. Where there on the cross, Jesus swallowed up Death and destroyed it forever. It was like this divine bait-n-switch where Jesus took our human flesh and blood and skin and bones. He took on our life and convinced Death to swallow Him up. And it did. There at 31 latitude, 35 longitude, at 3pm on 33 AD, God died. Not pretending, not for a show, but God actually died. Yet death could not hold Him. There on the Cross, Death thought it took a man, but face to face met God.
His life is given for your life so now His life is the pattern for your own. One day, unless Jesus returns first, you will die. But if you believe in Christ, death is not the end. Jesus says “I AM the Resurrection and the Life”. One day He will stand on your headstone, call you from your tomb, and raise you from your grave. Death has been destroyed and Life reigns. So let no one fear death, it has no bite, only bark. It can scare you, but it cannot destroy you. Fear of death is the perennial prank the devil tries to pull. And even though we have the abundant promises of Christ, we fall for it every time. Could you imagine what life would be like if we actually lived like we believe in eternal life?
O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? Because Christ is risen death is over thrown. Because Christ is risen, death is abolished. Because Christ is risen, the demons are fallen. Because Christ is risen, the angels rejoice. Because Christ is risen, not one dead will remain in the tombs. Death is now like a snake that has been defanged, it is like a lion that is trapped behind bars at a zoo, it is like the skeleton of a T-Rex that was once scary but now there is only bones. Death should not be proud. Though many call him mighty, it is not so. He is no longer mighty and dreadful and he cannot Christians overthrow. He is an antiquated relic of a once powerful regime. He is the ruins of an empire that once ruled the earth but has now been overthrown. But he has been dethroned by the Crucified God. His name is Death but he cannot kill me. One short sleep and I will wake for eternity and death will be no more. I will live forever. But guess what, death, because of what Christ has done on the Cross, it is you, O Death who will die.
