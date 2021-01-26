Application forms for the Edna Mae Schmitt Scholarship are available for the 2021-2022 academic year, reports Citizens State Bank & Trust Company, trustee for the fund. The forms may be obtained from the trust department of the bank or the guidance counselor’s office at Hiawatha High School or Horton High School.
Edna Mae Schmitt created the trust to benefit graduates of USD #415 and USD #430.
Only candidates of high, moral character and integrity shall be considered. Self-discipline and self-motivation also are preferred qualities. The recipient must show desire and promise with average academic ability. While in college, the student must be a full time student and must maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average. All other conditions being met, preference shall be given to the applicant with the greatest financial need. The scholarship award shall be renewable by the scholarship recipient submitting grade reports showing a 2.5 grade point average at the end of each semester. The students who live within the City of Powhattan and students, who live in the original Powhattan School District, before it was consolidated with USD 415 and 430, should have priority over all other applicants.
Recipients are selected by committees from each school district, made up of the High School Principal, President of the school boards, a teacher selected by those two members, and the mayor of the City of Powhattan.
The Citizens State Bank & Trust Company is currently accepting applications for the coming academic year, which must be delivered to the bank or the Counselor’s office at Hiawatha High School and Horton High School by April 1st. Additional information and applications forms are available from either the bank or Guidance Counselor’s Office at either school.
