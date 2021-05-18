Citizens State Bank & Trust Company, Trustee for the Edna Mae Schmitt Scholarship, announced the 2021 awards recently. The Scholarships are renewable for three additional years without reapplying.
Edna Mae Schmitt created the trust to benefit graduates of USD #415 and USD #430 with preference to students residing in the old Powhattan School District. Recipients were selected by committees from each school district, made up of the High School Principal, President of the school boards, a teacher selected by those two members, and the mayor of the City of Powhattan. Since the inception of the Edna Mae Schmitt Scholarship in 2010, there has been $31,000 in scholarships distributed.
This year’s recipients are Zoe Fix and Ethan Pruitt, Hiawatha High School and Devyn Nanomantube, Horton High School. Zoe plans to attend The University of Kansas, Ethan plans to attend Emporia State University and Devyn plans to attend Bethel College in Newton, KS.
Kendra Cowley, Horton High School was awarded the scholarship in 2018 and attends Kansas State University.
