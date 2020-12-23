Before Jesus left the earth 2,000 years ago, He knew that His disciples would need to perpetuate the ministries that He had begun while He was on earth.
Jesus’ ministry was five-fold (apostle, prophet, evangelist, pastor and teacher), so as He ascended back to heaven, He left these five ministry gifts in many of His chosen and anointed disciples to continue what He had started (see Ephesians 4:8-13).
I want to highlight the ministry of the prophets, because in Christianity today in our country, the ministry of the prophets (and the prophets, themselves are not well known). Unlike pastors and teachers who are assigned by the Holy Spirit to a small region of the earth’s surface and to a tiny portion of the earth’s population, prophets are assigned to vast regions, national and international. The Holy Spirit shows them visions of world-wide importance and tells them to tell us how to prepare for things to come. They often guide their nations to revival and to repentance when that nation has abandoned or ignored the commandments of God.
Much of the Christian world knows very little about the authority and ministries of God’s chosen prophets, because they only recognize higher leaders in their own specific denominations. I am a pastor, not a prophet, but I recognize the wisdom of listening to those whom Christ has chosen as prophets. Right now I’m particularly interested in what the prophets have to say about the 2020 presidential election, and what they say is exactly opposite to what the mainstream media says.
If you believe CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, NPR and the New York Times, it’s just a matter of days now until Joe Biden will take the oath as the 46th president of the United States. But if you believe what most of the those whom I believe to be God’s prophets say, Mr. Biden doesn’t have a chance! Those whom I believe over mainstream media have always predicted a very ugly election with most people believing that it would look bad for Trump, then the Hand of God would deliver victory for Trump and give him a Senate that would confirm more pro-life Supreme Court Justices who will in turn stop the killing of over one-million innocent, pre-born babies each year in the United States alone.
If the mainstream media reported all the news instead of just what they want you to believe, you would hear that this election isn’t over until the U.S. Supreme Court decides if there is evidence of ballot-counting machines that were programmed to change hundreds of thousands of Trump votes to Biden votes. (I think they will)... that election fraud was sufficient enough to determine that the 2020 election was “uncertifiable”... and that if the election is uncertifiable then all votes are “null and void.” Therefore the U.S. House of Representatives will have to vote in the president for the next four years. And if we get to that point, Mr. Biden doesn’t have a chance. You see, if the House votes in the next president, it won’t be how many democratic seats are voting against how many republican seats. If we get to that point, the Constitution says each state gets one and only one vote, so that Kansas gets as many votes as California. Of the 50 states, 37 are republican, only 13 are democratic. Thirty-seven republican votes against 13 democratic votes, who do you think would win, if that happens? And can you understand why the mainstream media won’t tell you what I just did?
For you who want to know more about what the Christian prophets are saying, I’d suggest getting on the internet and typing in “sidroth.org” and looking for what the prophets say about the 2020 presidential election. God bless you, and God bless America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.