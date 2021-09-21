Wilde Tool has named Jim Ellis as Teammate of the Quarter.
Ellis is a long-time employee at Wilde having worked two different times here. Company officials said he is often seen producing parts before his shift begins, is very helpful on Friday and Saturday shifts in the forge department.
"Jim is always pleasant to work with."
