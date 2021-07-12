ESU logo

Emporia State University congratulates more than 660 students who received their academic degrees after completing the spring 2021 semester. Graduates from this area are:

Addicus Piper Grier of Hiawatha, Kansas, B.S. in Business in Business Administration

Clarissa Ross of Hiawatha, Kansas, Education Specialist in School Psychology

Ashley Lynn Reynolds of Robinson, Kansas, Master of Science in Clinical Counseling

Nicholas Scott Sloop of Seneca, Kansas, Bachelor of Science in Crime and Delinquency Studies with a minor in Sociology

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.