Emporia State University congratulates more than 660 students who received their academic degrees after completing the spring 2021 semester. Graduates from this area are:
Addicus Piper Grier of Hiawatha, Kansas, B.S. in Business in Business Administration
Clarissa Ross of Hiawatha, Kansas, Education Specialist in School Psychology
Ashley Lynn Reynolds of Robinson, Kansas, Master of Science in Clinical Counseling
Nicholas Scott Sloop of Seneca, Kansas, Bachelor of Science in Crime and Delinquency Studies with a minor in Sociology
