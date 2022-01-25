ESU logo

Emporia State University congratulates more than 750 undergraduates named to the university honor roll. Students from this area who qualified are:

Beth Steinlage of Goff

Ethan Pruitt of Hiawatha

Evan Brockhoff of Powhattan

Madisen Cochran of Sabetha

Taylor Korte of Seneca

Stetson Diveley of Severance

Trinity McMahon of Wetmore

To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.

