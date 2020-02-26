Emporia State University congratulates the nearly 800 undergraduates named to the university honor roll and dean's lists for fall 2019. Students from this area include:
Beth Steinlage of Goff, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Timothy Lobdell of Horton, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
Isabella Eppens of Reserve, university honor roll.
Randee Bontrager of Seneca, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Kristen Hammes of Seneca, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Taylor Korte of Seneca, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Nicholas Sloop of Seneca, university honor roll.
Trinity McMahon of Wetmore, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.
