Emporia State University congratulates the nearly 100 students named to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list for fall 2021. Students from this area are:
Ethan Pruitt of Hiawatha
Trinity McMahon of Wetmore
To qualify for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list, students earned a semester grade point average that puts them in the top 10 percent of all students enrolled in full-time undergraduate work within the college and have a cumulative 3.5 GPA for all Emporia State courses.
