Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary annually offer two essay contests in the fall. The Voice of Democracy (VOD) audio-essay competition is for high school students, and the Patriot’s Pen essay contest is for middle school students, with a new patriotic theme each year.

This year’s theme for VOD is “Why is The Veteran Important?” The Patriot’s Pen theme is “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” Current entry forms with detailed instructions can be downloaded from the website at vfw.org at “Community,” then “Youth and Education,” then “Youth Scholarships” and the appropriate contest name.

