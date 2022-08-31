Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary annually offer two essay contests in the fall. The Voice of Democracy (VOD) audio-essay competition is for high school students, and the Patriot’s Pen essay contest is for middle school students, with a new patriotic theme each year.
This year’s theme for VOD is “Why is The Veteran Important?” The Patriot’s Pen theme is “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” Current entry forms with detailed instructions can be downloaded from the website at vfw.org at “Community,” then “Youth and Education,” then “Youth Scholarships” and the appropriate contest name.
Students submit their original essay to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31. For each contest, submissions must strictly adhere to the rules stated in the entry form. Judging criteria are listed on the contest entry form.
Students at the appropriate level in public, parochial, private or home schools may enter the contests.
Students in both Nemaha County and Brown County are encouraged to submit their entries to Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Top Videos
For each contest, the top three place winners at Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285 level will receive scholarships locally and a certificate of recognition, and the first-place winner’s essay will be forwarded to district level for further competition, with district forwarding the first-place essay in each contest to state level. Monetary awards are also given at district, state and national levels.
Sabetha Post 7285 monetary scholarships for this year’s top three essays for VOD are: first place, $500; second place, $250; third place, $100. Scholarships for Patriot’s Pen are: first place, $200; second place, $150; third place, $100.
For more information about these student essay contests, contact Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairperson, email her at p2equinelover@aol.com.
Send entry submissions to Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairwoman, 3373 Antelope Road, Sabetha, KS 66534, to arrive no later than Oct. 31. Submissions received after Oct. 31 will not be eligible.
The Department of Kansas (state-level) programs give scholarships, and first-place winners at state level will be forwarded to national level for further competition and scholarship awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.