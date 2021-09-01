Emporia State University congratulates more than 800 undergraduates named to the university honor roll and dean's lists for spring 2021. Students from this area and their awards include:
Beth Steinlage of Goff, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list
Ryan Shamburg of Hiawatha, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list
Evan Brockhoff of Powhattan, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list
Taylor Korte of Seneca, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list
Stetson Diveley of Severance, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list
Trinity McMahon of Wetmore, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.