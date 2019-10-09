Eternal Hope Family Life Center will be hosting an Operation Christmas Child regional drop off site for collection week Nov. 18-25.
Community church members can bring their packed boxes to the drop off location during the times that the center will be open:
9-11 Monday, Nov. 18
5-8 Tuesday, Nov. 19
9-11 Wednesday, Nov. 20
5-8 Thursday, Nov. 21
9-11 Friday, Nov. 22
10-2 Saturday, Nov. 24
2-4 Sunday, Nov. 24
8-10 Monday, Nov. 25
The church is located at 424 Oregon St. Call Melissa at (785) 215-2549 or by email at occdol.eternalhope@gmail.com with questions or to volunteer.
