Cantata

The members of the choir are front (l-r), Sue Beyer, Cindy Gaskell, Angie Krider, Debbie Selland, Gail Streeter, Teresa Aley and Beth Thurn; second, Janet Olson, Lela Middendorf, Julie Jamvold, Clarissa Jamvold, Grete Olsen, Debbie Hansen, Marcia Knudson; third, David Middendorf, Dave Olson, matthew Knudson, Jeremy Olson, Mark Knudson, Spencer Madison, leland Hansen and Owen Jacobsen. Not pictured is Tatum Lockwood.

 Submitted

The Everest Zion Lutheran Church Choir and community members will be presenting the cantata "Hallelujah, Jesus is Born!" on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The cantata will be at 2 p.m. at the church, located 4 miles north of Everest on Prairie Road. The cantata, is created and arranged by Dave Clark and Nick Robertson. Beth Thurn directs the choir and Janet Olson accompanies on piano and Sue Beyer on organ. Also performing Christmas music will be the Zion Lutheran Bell choir. The public is invited to attend.

