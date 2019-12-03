The Everest Zion Lutheran Church Choir and community members will be presenting the cantata "Hallelujah, Jesus is Born!" on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The cantata will be at 2 p.m. at the church, located 4 miles north of Everest on Prairie Road. The cantata, is created and arranged by Dave Clark and Nick Robertson. Beth Thurn directs the choir and Janet Olson accompanies on piano and Sue Beyer on organ. Also performing Christmas music will be the Zion Lutheran Bell choir. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.