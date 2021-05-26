K-State Research & Extension has started a new program called the Brown County Master Gardeners. Four members took a training class over the fall last year via zoom and were certified as beginning master gardeners.
To complete the program, the participants must do 40 hours of community service.
The first project was to plant some flowerpots to place under the Welcome to Hiawatha sign on the north side of town. They got permission from the city and donations from Wolf River Nursery, Grimms Gardens and Wal Mart to purchase the supplies and went to work on Monday planting. The group will maintain the pots and hope to plant other items in the fall and have perennial plants planted for next year. They would like the look to change occasionally, to keep it fresh and new looking.
Another project was to have a zoom meeting inviting the community to join us in a talk about vegetable and flower gardens on Thursday.
Anyone wanting additional information about this program can contact the Brown County K-State Research and Extension office at 742-7871 or cvandiv@ksu.edu.
