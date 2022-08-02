The Fairview High School Alumni Association has recently granted two scholarships to 2022 graduates of Hiawatha High School.
Kiara Stone was awarded the $1,000 Fairview High School Scholarship Fund scholarship to attend Baker University.
Sidney Johansen was awarded the $1,000 Ruth and Alonzo Lambertson Scholarship to attend Highland Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.