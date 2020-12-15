The FHS Scholarship Fund has made available four scholarships for the 2021 year. Four awards are $1,000 awards. Applications have been distributed to local high schools; however, the scholarships are available to individuals who have completed high school or the equivalency of such and wish to pursue additional formal or trade education.
It is worth emphasizing that a) scholarships are available for study at colleges and universities, two - year community colleges, and vo-tech institutions, b) the competition is not limited to 2021 high school graduates, and c) past winners are eligible to compete again. Applicants must live within the parameters of the Fairview High School District 5. that existed when it closed in 1966. (A map of that district will be provided along with the application form.)
Applications must be postmarked by April 1, 2021, to Betty Olberding, Leavenworth. Award certificates are presented in May, and funds are distributed when the applicant has been admitted to the next session of school.
Information and an application, which includes a map of the 1966 District 5, are available from Board members. Mike Schmitt, President - 785.742.7261, mschmitt@rainbow-tel.net; Betty Olberding, Scholarship Coordinator-913.682.9282, betty_olberding@yahoo.com; Robert Woldt - 816.741.8754, bjwoldt@sbcglobal.net; Beverly Tummons - 785.467.3532, bnbtummons@gmail.com; or David Lambertson – 785.217.7023, bdflambertson@gmail.com.
Submitted by Betty Olberding,
FHS Scholarship Chairperson
