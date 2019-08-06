The Fairview Willing Workers met for their August meeting Sunday, Aug. 5. We met at the Library Park in Sabetha. There were 14 members, one guest and 12 parents in attendance. he meeting was called to order by President, Hunter Lowdermilk. Roll Call was done by Secretary, Avery Baumgartner. Roll call was answered by letting us know if you are ready for school to start.
A lot of discussion was made on the fair. The club as a whole did very well at the fair. Our club earned the herdsman award for the beef project. We talked about the success of the lemonade stand and the success of the pig raffle.
Discussion was made about serving at the Alumni Dinner in Fairview on Saturday, Aug. 31. The club voted to serve again this year.
We noted that record books and pin applications are due at the next month’s meeting. We will also have a parent meeting after the normal meeting next month.
There was one program this month. Kody Miller talked about the archery project. He demonstrated how to properly shoot a bow and arrow. Megan Brockoff will do a program at the next month’s meeting.
We ended the meeting with the club attending the county 4-H pool party. It was free to members this year.
Our next monthly meeting will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Fairview Community Building.
Aden Grathwohl, Reporter
