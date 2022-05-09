The Fairview Willing Workers held an Easter Egg hunt for the Fairview community at 4 p.m. on April 8 at the Fairview Park.
Many community members were present to join in the fun and several children who were lucky to find golden eggs won prizes. The Easter bunny was present for photos with the kids and cookies and punch were served after the hunt was complete.
This event has been put on by the club for many years but because of COVID-19 did not take place as a club service since 2019.
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.