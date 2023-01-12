The monthly meeting of the Fairview Willing Workers was called to order at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 by president, Kodi Miler. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge was led by Carson Keim. Then members and leaders answered the roll call question "What did you ask Santa for for Christmas?" The roll call question was answered by 19 members and 2 leaders.
Secretary Annika Reschke read last month's minutes which were approved as read. Our club received a thank you note along with $100 for helping with the Double Nickel Dinner. Pederson Seed also donated $500 to our club. There was no treasurer's or reporter's report. There was a request to put the reporter's report on the Facebook page. The club council reps old us that at the meeting on Dec. 5 they elected officers, talked about the fair backdrop, fair publicity, the county pool party, and 4-H camp if anyone is interested.
In new business, Amy Lowdermilk mentioned donating canned and boxed goods to the local food pantry. Malachi Maas moved that our club brings goods to the February meeting. Raelynn Lanter seconded the motion as it passed. Amy Lowdermilk also asked the club if we wanted to do an activity along with our January meeting. After discussion amongst the club Huck Lowdermilk moved that we go to the Netawaka Fitness Center for our next Meeting. Brantley Bunck seconded the motion, therefore motion passed.
Malachi Maas then gave a program about his bow. Jackson Meyer also gave a program about making pretzel stick torches.
Community Leader Amy Lowdermilk then reminded the club that March 4 is county club days, March 13 and 14th is the spotlight auction, and April 3 is the next 4-H council meeting. She also told the club that the next meeting is Jan. 8.
Reid Reschke moved that we adjourn the meeting and Luke Tietjens seconded the motion. Motion passed. The club then stood and repeated the 4-H motto. After that the club enjoyed having a Christmas party. The Jackson Meyer and Kodi Miller families provided snacks while the club enjoyed socializing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.