4-H graphic

The monthly meeting of the Fairview Willing Workers was called to order at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 by president, Kodi Miler. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge was led by Carson Keim. Then members and leaders answered the roll call question "What did you ask Santa for for Christmas?" The roll call question was answered by 19 members and 2 leaders.

Secretary Annika Reschke read last month's minutes which were approved as read. Our club received a thank you note along with $100 for helping with the Double Nickel Dinner. Pederson Seed also donated $500 to our club. There was no treasurer's or reporter's report. There was a request to put the reporter's report on the Facebook page. The club council reps old us that at the meeting on Dec. 5 they elected officers, talked about the fair backdrop, fair publicity, the county pool party, and 4-H camp if anyone is interested.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.