Workers monthly meeting was Feb. 13 the Fairview Community Building. President Jake Reiger called the meeting to order, Ben Geisendorf and Huck Lowdermilk led the club by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Secretary Joey Meyer took roll call by asking the members to answer the question “Have you done any of your projects for the Fair or bought any animals?” Twenty members and two leaders answered the question, there were fourteen parents present. Joey Meyer read the minutes for the previous meeting and Aden Geisendorf reported the club's treasurer’s report. The club celebrated Reid Reschke and Raelynn Lanter’s birthday in song led by Malachi Maas.
Business included the upcoming 4-H County Club Days on March 5 at the Hiawatha High School and beef weigh in on March 12 at NEK Vet Clinic in Hiawatha from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. The Spotlight Auction will also take place on March 14-15 at the Fisher Center, the club voted to donate a $25.00 Gift Certificate from the Cozy Café to the auction. Better Beef Days will be held on April 2 in Horton at the Fairgrounds.
Programs this month were shared by Flint Lowdermilk and Raelynn Lanter. Flint showed the club a chainsaw and reviewed all the parts and how it worked and Raelynn shared her bead art projects and how they were made. After the programs were finished it was moved and seconded to adjourn the meeting. The club recited the club motto “To Make the Best Better.”
The club enjoyed a potluck Meixcan dinner together. The next meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 13.
Eli Geisendorf, Reporter
