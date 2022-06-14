Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club met on May 8, 2022, at the Fairview Community Building. The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. by President elect Kodi Miller. Huck Lowdermilk and Ben Geisendorf led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Club Pledge, members then completed roll call by answering the question “What if your favorite thing to do in the summer?”
Nineteen members, 1 leader and eleven parents were present. Malachi Maas then led the club in singing happy birthday to club members who had April birthdays. Aden Geisendorf read the clubs treasurers’ report and Eli Geisendorf stated that the monthly report was submitted to local newspapers.
Club members discussed upcoming fair theme, “Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights” and weather or not the club will have a lemonade stand or a float for the fair parade. The upcoming Brown County Fair will take place July 10-15 at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Horton. The club also discussed doing club tours at the next meeting which will be on June 12. The club would start at the Lowdermilk’s farm then work around to different club member homes to tour and see livestock that member will enter in the Fair. The club agreed and multiple members volunteered to open their homes.
There were multiple programs presented to the club. Reid Reschke showed the members the several types of fishing poles he uses, discussed types of bait that is used for different fish. Kendyl Bunck demonstrated how she makes chocolate chip peanut butter cookies and brought some to share with the club. Brody Grathwohl demonstrated how to make a dog balloon animal; the club members enjoyed this. Brantley showed the club his woodburning technique and some pieces he completed for the fair. After completing the program Aden Geisendorf moved to adjourn the meeting and Huck Lowdermilk seconded. The club then recited the 4-H motto “to make the best better” and enjoyed snacks provided by the Miller family.
The next meeting will be on June 12, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Lowdermilk’s home for the meeting and supper, then continuing to other members homes to see their projects.
Eli Geisendorf, Reporter
