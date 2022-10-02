The Fairview Willing Workers monthly meeting was held on Aug. 14 at the Sabetha Pool, where they planned to have a club pool party. Acting president Joey Meyer called the meeting to order, Huck Lowdermilk led the club by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Secretary Annika Reschke took roll call by asking the members to answer the question “What color is your backpack?” Eleven members and two leaders answered the question, there were three parents, and three guests present. Annika Reschke read the minutes for the previous meeting and Aden Geisendorf reported the club's treasurer’s report.
There was no old business to discuss. New business that was discussed was selling tickets for a hog as a fundraiser, this was moved and passed by members. The club also discussed painting the Fairview sign, this was also passed by the group.
Programs this month were presented by Grant and Aubrey Kerl. Grant talked to the club about the process of canning peaches, while Aubrey went over the different breeds of hogs. After the programs were finished it was moved and seconded to adjourn the meeting. The club recited the club motto “To Make the Best Better”.
The club enjoyed snacks hosted by the Reschke family. The next meeting was scheduled for Sept. 11, at the Fairview Community Building at 6:00 p.m. There will be a meeting to follow to discuss the upcoming year.
