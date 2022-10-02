4-H graphic

The Fairview Willing Workers monthly meeting was held on Aug. 14 at the Sabetha Pool, where they planned to have a club pool party. Acting president Joey Meyer called the meeting to order, Huck Lowdermilk led the club by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Secretary Annika Reschke took roll call by asking the members to answer the question “What color is your backpack?” Eleven members and two leaders answered the question, there were three parents, and three guests present. Annika Reschke read the minutes for the previous meeting and Aden Geisendorf reported the club's treasurer’s report.

There was no old business to discuss. New business that was discussed was selling tickets for a hog as a fundraiser, this was moved and passed by members. The club also discussed painting the Fairview sign, this was also passed by the group.

