The Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club met for its monthly meeting on Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Sabetha City Pool. The meeting was called to order by acting president Aden Grathwohl until president Jake Rieger arrived and took over. Secretary Avery Baumgartner read last month's minutes and conducted roll call. The roll call question was: Are you ready to start school? There were 13 members, 10 parents, 1 guest, and 2 leaders present.
The club discussed how many members need to be present to have a meeting. The club voted to remove the quorum to have a meeting. Leaders said record books need to be turned in by the next meeting on September 25th so that they can be signed and submitted to the extension office. County achievement night will be on November 23rd at 7:00 p.m.
There were no programs.
After the meeting was adjourned, members enjoyed a pool party and pizza provided by the club. The next meeting will be Sunday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Fairview Community Building.
Alise Reschke, Reporter
