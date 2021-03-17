The Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club met for its monthly meeting on Sunday, March 14, at the Fairview St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The meeting was called to order by Vice President Joey Meyer. Eli Geisendorf and Reid Reschke led members in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was done by Secretary Avery Baumgartner, and members answered the question: What are you going to do over spring break? There were 16 members, 2 leaders, and 10 guests in attendance. Malachi Maas and Flint Lowdermilk led the club in singing “Happy Birthday” to the members with March birthdays.
During the meeting, Raelynn Lanter handed out copies of the 4-H Pledge and led members in reciting it for extra practice. The Brown County Fair schedule was distributed. Leader Robin Grathwohl explained that there would be a live premium livestock auction this year. Members can submit ideas for the 2021 fair theme to the extension office by March 26. The members who participated in County Club Day were recognized. Regional Club Day will be virtual, and those who qualified need to submit videos.
The annual Fairview Easter Egg Hunt will be Friday, April 2, at 4:00 p.m. Members wanting to help need to be there by 3:00 p.m. The club will buy drinks for the event, and each family will donate two dozen individually wrapped treats.
It was announced that the beef weigh-in will be on March 27 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the NEK Vet Clinic. Also, the optional swine, sheep, and goat weigh-in will be on April 30 at the fairgrounds in Horton. Club members were reminded that the Spotlight Auction is March 15-16 and that Better Beef Day is April 3. Members brought food pantry items, which will be given to the Hiawatha and Sabetha pantries.
Jenna Gisendorf gave a demonstration on how to make and decorate rice crispy treats. Crayton Lanter then presented a program, explaining the steps of setting up a tree stand when hunting.
Jaxon Meyer played a song on the piano for club members.
After the meeting was adjourned, members filled Easter eggs for the upcoming hunt. The Reschke family provided refreshments. The next meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 11 at the Falls City Bowling Alley.
Alise Reschke, Reporter
