The Fairview Willing Workers met for their September meeting Sunday, Sept. 13. They met at the Fairview Park. There were 19 members and 17 parents in attendance. The meeting was called to order by acting President, Jake Reiger. Roll Call was done by Secretary, Avery Baumgartner. Roll call was answered by telling us your favorite snack.
During the meeting members talked about achievement night. Achievement night is 7 p.m. on Nov. 20. Snacks start at 6:30 pm. Reschke family volunteered to bring three dozen cookies for the night.
The club also talked about Outstanding Volunteer, Reach of Excellence, and I Dare You nominations. More discussion was going to be made at the parent meeting.
The club discussed that this year 4-H week is October 4-10. The club decided to wear their 4-H shirts to school on Oct. 7.
It was mentioned that proclamation signing is at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Fairview Community Building in the small room. Members decided to wear their 4-H shirts to the signing.
Programs this month were done by four members. Raelynn Lanter spoke about making pumpkin bars. She did a great job speaking in front of the group and had made some to share with the club. Alise and Reid Reschke spoke about making tie dye shirts. They showed us two different patterns that you can make by the way you place the rubber bands. Aden Grathwohl showed the club how to make an advanced paper air plane. He learned how to make in air and space class. He did a great job having the program be interactive with the club. Each member got to try to make the paper air plane. Everyone did a great job.
After the meeting was adjourned, the members enjoyed treats by the hosts and played a game of kick ball. At that time parents also held the annual parent meeting. Our next monthly meeting will be held Sunday, Oct. 11 at Lanter’s house. Members will eat soup and get to enjoy a hayrack ride. The meeting time will be determined soon and posted to the clubs Facebook page. Hosts for the night will be the Lanter and Rodvelt Families.
Aden Grathwohl, Reporter
